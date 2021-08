Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent on Sunday speaks with the new chairperson of the Occupational Health and Safety Authority, David Xuereb, who said that safety standards need to be raised, especially on constructions sites.

Another story says that the judges on the Caruana Galizia public inquiry board were stunned by the degree of intimacy between the government and big business. Former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat had told them the relationship was necessary.

