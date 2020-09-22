Malta: Schembri lawyer: Police must disclose magisterial inquiry

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Keith Schembri’s lawyers have insisted that the police tell them whether there were any kickbacks, as alleged in the criminal complaint against the former chief of staff to Joseph Muscat.

Speaking to the media after leaving the police headquarters in Floriana, lawyer Edward Gatt said police should disclose what the conclusions of the magisterial inquiry were.

Joseph Muscat’s right-hand man was arrested and is being interrogated at police depot over bribery and money laundering allegations.

Source: MaltaToday

Updated 16:40

