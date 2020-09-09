Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta Headline

Malta: School attendance must remain compulsory, Children’s Commissioner says

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

School attendance should remain compulsory, the Children’s Commissioner said as she warned that children regularly absent before the pandemic will continue to fall through the cracks.

“Whilst it is also important to protect those children who may be vulnerable in light of COVID-19, the office strongly suggests that only such children should be exempt from physically attending school on a case-by-case basis following professional advice and confirmation,” Pauline Miceli said.

Source: MaltaToday

Updated 15:10
