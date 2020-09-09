Malta: School attendance must remain compulsory, Children’s Commissioner says

Reading Time: < 1 minute

School attendance should remain compulsory, the Children’s Commissioner said as she warned that children regularly absent before the pandemic will continue to fall through the cracks.

“Whilst it is also important to protect those children who may be vulnerable in light of COVID-19, the office strongly suggests that only such children should be exempt from physically attending school on a case-by-case basis following professional advice and confirmation,” Pauline Miceli said.

Source: MaltaToday

Updated 15:10

Like this: Like Loading...