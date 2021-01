Reading Time: < 1 minute

Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci has weighed in on a row between education authorities and teachers’ unions, saying schools should continue to operate with COVID-19 measures in place.

In her firmest comments yet on the subject, Gauci told a news briefing that while health remains the main priority, the education of children was crucial.

Source Times of Malta

Updated: 1730

