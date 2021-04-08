Malta: Schools to reopen from Monday

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont covers a press conference by Prime Minister Robert Abela announcing the gradual reopening of schools from Monday. He said that children need the school experience and cannot miss out on their education any longer.

Another story reports on a meeting between Italian Ambassador Fabrizio Romano and the General Workers Union. The secretary general of the union, Josef Bugeja, said that the GWU has a long history of partnership with Italian trade unions.

