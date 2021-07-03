Malta: Scores of Ħamrun Spartans supporters fined for Covid-19 breaches

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont reports that the police fined 124 people for breaching Covid-19 rules during the Ħamrun Spartans celebrations on Thursday. A spokesperson for the force said that further investigations are underway to identify others in the crowd. Read more: https://www.inewsmalta.com/2021/07/124-persuna-mharrkin-wara-c-celebrazzjonijiet-fil-hamrun/

The paper says that a 44-year-old Filipino woman is expected to face charges for homicide after a compatriot was found dead in a residence in Mellieħa. It was the woman herself who called the police in the early hours of Friday. Read more: https://www.inewsmalta.com/2021/07/aggornat-bir-ritratti-il-vittma-kellu-daqqa-ta-sikkina-fsidru-u-fghonqu/

