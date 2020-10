Reading Time: < 1 minute

Il-Mument claims that Prime Minister Robert Abela is seeking to co-opt MEP Josianne Cutajar to the House, following the appointment of fellow MEP Miriam Dalli and chief of staff Clyde Caruana as MPs.

The paper says that the Union of Professional Educators is threatening strikes from Monday if the government refuses their request for a meeting. The Union is demanding that some classes shift online.

