Malta secures 330,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses – Minister Fearne

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Health Chris Fearne announced that Malta has secured an allocation of 330,000 vaccine doses, once this is successfully developed and made available.

In a tweet, Minsiter Fearne said that this initial allocation will be directed towards the frontlines and those who are most at risk.

More doses will be made available to cover the entire population.

Earlier this week the EU announced that a deal was reached to secure vaccine availability for EU member states.

EU secures AstraZeneca’s potential COVID-19 vaccine

