Malta seeking to open consulate in Misrata, Libya as soon as possible

Libya Observer – The Maltese Ambassador to Libya, Charles Saliba, affirmed that his country is seeking to open a consulate in Misrata “as soon as possible,” stressing Malta’s keenness to develop its cooperative relations with Libya in various fields.

According to Libya Observer, Malta’s ambassador paid a visit to Misrata, accompanied by the Consul General of the Republic of Malta in Tripoli.

The delegation was received by the Mayor of Misrata and members of the Municipal Council, according to a statement by Misrata Municipality on Facebook.

For his part, Misrata’s mayor welcomed the Maltese ambassador and stressed that they are looking ahead to the contribution of Malta in the construction and development stage, as well as opening horizons for cooperation in multiple areas.

