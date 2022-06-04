Malta sees gradual increase in temperatures, less rainfall over past decades / Malta News Briefing – Saturday 4 June 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Malta sees gradual increase in temperatures, less rainfall over past decades

Air temperatures in Malta have beeen increasing steadily over the past seven decades, with the mean maximum air temperature going up by 1.54°C in 2020, a climate report has shown. On Friday, the National Statistics Office (NSO) published The State of the Climate 2022 report to mark World Environment Day. The data has shown that Malta’s climate is becoming increasingly warmer and drier and more prone to weather extremes. The NSO report found that the mean sea temperature in Malta between 1978 and 2020 rose by 1.89°C while the highest mean sea temperature increased by 2.20°C. On the other hand, the total rainfall in Malta decreased by 71.27mm. Moreover, the mean rainfall recorded in 24 hours (rainfall intensity) decreased by 1.90 mm. (Newsbook)

Syrian to be charged with Gozo murder

On Friday, a court decided that a Syrian man accused of murdering a co-national in Gozo earlier this month be charged with a bill of indictment, ruling that there was sufficient evidence to proceed with the case. The case against a man suspected of stabbing another in the heart during a quarrel in Marsalforn on May 7 was being heard by Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech. (Times of Malta)

Brigadier Curmi takes TM CEO role

Brigadier Jeffrey Curmi has been appointed chief executive officer of Transport Malta, the government announced on Friday. Curmi’s appointment at the transport authority will come into effect on 6 June. He had been serving as commander of the Armed Forces of Malta since December 2013. (Maltatoday)