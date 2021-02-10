Malta: Senior Enemalta officer testifies before parliament committee

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon follows a sitting of the Parliamentary Accounts Committee on Tuesday during which a senior Enemalta official testified that a number of people who attended a PL technical meeting in early 2013 ended up on the power station selection board.

In-Nazzjon says that a government scheme giving elderly people living on their own between €300 and €350, depending on their age, falls short of a PN proposal promising €500 to those over 75 years.

