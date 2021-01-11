Malta: Separated man warns about growing cases of loneliness

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont publishes an interview with a separated man who says that the festive period is an especially difficult time for those who, like him, suffer from solitude. He warns that the rate of broken marriages is multiplying the problem of loneliness.

Another story reports on the preliminary hearings involving former Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini in a Palermo court on Saturday. Salvini is being charged with abuse of power for ordering the closure of ports for immigrants.

