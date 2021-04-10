Malta set to reach herd immunity by end of June

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta will be reaching herd immunity by the end of June, and not September, as had previously been planned, because of the accelerated vaccination programme employed.

The announcement was made by the country’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Health Chris Fearne in a press conference on Saturday Morning.

In his statement, Fearne said that the country’s vaccination rollout programme proceeds far ahead of schedule and every person over 16 should be invited to get their first dose of the vaccine by mid-August.

The government of the island also announced that people aged 50 and over need to apply to get a date for vaccination against Covid-19.

As from today, all 60 plus and all those in their 50s, can start to register for the COVID-19 vaccine. These persons can either send an SMS or register online. Each individual shall register by entering his or her Identity Card Number and choose if the vaccine is to be taken in Malta or in Gozo.

The online system is the preferred one, as it will facilitate the choice were to attend for vaccination – Naxxar, Mater Dei / University or MCAST in Paola.

