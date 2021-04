Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent says that nearly 70 percent of vaccinations administered in Malta so far were Pfizer-BioNTech doses. The AstraZeneca vaccine made 28 percent of all jabs while four percent received the Moderna vaccine.

The paper speaks to the Dean of the Faculty for Social Wellbeing, Andrew Azzopardi, about the state of the prison. He described the system of incarceration of ‘diabolical’ led by a director with a disproportionate share of power.

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...