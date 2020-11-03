Malta: Seven vie for Miriam Dalli’s vacated seat in European Parliament

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Seven Labour Party candidates will be vying for Miriam Dalli’s seat in the European Parliament when the casual election is held on Thursday.

Cyrus Engerer, Felix Busuttil, Josef Caruana, Lorna Vassallo, Mary Gauci, James Grech and Robert Micallef will be contesting the casual election.

Source: MaltaToday

Updated 1700

