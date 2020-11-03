Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta: Seven vie for Miriam Dalli’s vacated seat in European Parliament

Seven Labour Party candidates will be vying for Miriam Dalli’s seat in the European Parliament when the casual election is held on Thursday.

Cyrus Engerer, Felix Busuttil, Josef Caruana, Lorna Vassallo, Mary Gauci, James Grech and Robert Micallef will be contesting the casual election.

Source: MaltaToday

Updated 1700
