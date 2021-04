Reading Time: < 1 minute



DB Group owner Silvio Debono and the Caruana Galizia family have reached an agreement to withdraw 19 libel proceedings that Debono opened against Daphne Caruana Galizia four years ago.

Debono filed 19 libel cases in March 2017 over the ITS ground project at St. George’s Bay, St. Julian’s.

Source: TVM

Updated 1745

