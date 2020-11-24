Malta: Silvio Parnis feels hurt by Cabinet reshuffle

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont leads with an interview with government MP Silvio Parnis who said that his political career is coming to an end because he cannot ‘help people’ any longer. The former Parliamentary Secretary admits that he was hurt by the Cabinet reshuffle.

The paper speaks with Covid-19 patient Graziano Ostuni who said that he had to battle a severe pneumonitis in hospital for two weeks. The patient praised healthcare professionals for the humanity and dignity they are showing.

Another story reports that Covid-19 recoveries were more than double the number of new cases on Tuesday. The total number of registered cases since the start of the pandemic has surpassed 9,000.

