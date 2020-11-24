Malta: Silvio Parnis feels hurt by Cabinet reshuffle

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
L-Orizzont leads with an interview with government MP Silvio Parnis who said that his political career is coming to an end because he cannot ‘help people’ any longer. The former Parliamentary Secretary admits that he was hurt by the Cabinet reshuffle.
The paper speaks with Covid-19 patient Graziano Ostuni who said that he had to battle a severe pneumonitis in hospital for two weeks. The patient praised healthcare professionals for the humanity and dignity they are showing.
Another story reports that Covid-19 recoveries were more than double the number of new cases on Tuesday. The total number of registered cases since the start of the pandemic has surpassed 9,000.
