The Court of Criminal Appeal has confirmed a six-year prison sentence handed to a teacher who sexually abused a student for a four-year period between 1992 and 1996.

Alexander Giacomotto, 69, of Birkirkara, was arrested in 2007 after the boy opened up to his girlfriend and was encouraged to tell the police.

