Malta: Sliema and St Paul’s Bay produce most mixed waste

The Independent quotes figures by WasteServ showing that Sliema and St Paul’s Bay generated the highest volume of mixed waste in 2020. Birkirkara, Mosta, and Qormi, the next three biggest localities, saw a reduction in mixed waste.

The paper speaks to Animal Welfare Commissioner Alison Bezzina who said that wild animals should not be kept in homes or confined places. She was commenting on a recent case where two foxes were found dead on a road.

