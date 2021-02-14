Malta: SMEs Chamber CEP calls out illegal flower vendors

Reading Time: < 1 minute

It-Torċa quotes the CEO of the SME Chamber, Abigail Mamo, who said that illegal flower vendors are a blatant abuse of the system and that plans to quash the activity have repeatedly fallen short.

Another story speaks with a 78-year-old man who expressed his dejection after nearly a year of staying indoors because of the virus. The man says he only speaks to his daughter over the phone and rarely goes out of the house.

The paper asks to a doctor about cases of inflammation among children caused by the Covid-19 virus. The doctor said that no instances have been reported in Malta so far, but that authorities need to remain vigilant.

