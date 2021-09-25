Malta: Social welfare foundation saw more than 1,500 cases per month last year

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont says that the Foundation for Social Welfare Services registered over 19,000 cases in 2020, an increased from the year before. Family Minister Michael Falzon warned that the effects of the pandemic cannot be underestimated.

The paper reports that a Family Court turned down a request by a woman not to allow her former partner to travel to Italy with their daughter. The Judge decreed that Italy is a signatory of the convention on kidnapping.

