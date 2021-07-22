Malta: Solidarity Ministry says social policy programme almost complete

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont reports that 17 of the 18 social policy measures announced in the budget have been implemented. The permanent secretary in the Family and Solidarity Ministry said that the measures address challenges by a broad range of vulnerable sectors.

Another report quotes a Eurobarometer survey showing that the confidence of businesses in the judiciary increased by a fifth from last year, registering the ninth-highest rise among the EU members states.

