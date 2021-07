Reading Time: < 1 minute



Speaker Anglu Farrugia came to government’s aid today as he effectively blocked the Opposition’s attempt to call a number of witnesses in the Rosianne Cutajar ethics probe.

Opposition MP Karol Aquilina informed the standards committee that the Opposition has drawn up a list of 16 witnesses, including Cutajar, her aide Charles Farrugia, Yorgen Fenech, Prime Minister Robert Abela, and Labour MP Ian Castaldi Paris.

Source Newsbook

Updated 1745