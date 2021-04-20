Malta: Speaker rules that committee witnesses have the right to silence

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon quotes a ruling by the House Speaker who said that witnesses summoned by the Parliamentary Accounts Committee are obliged to testify but have the right to silence. The opposition requested the ruling following Brian Tonna’s refusal to answer PAC questions.

Another story quotes a reaction by the PN to the government’s announcement that it turned down a pardon request by the Degiorgio brothers. The party said it respects the decision but argues that the public is entitled to know the reasons behind it.

