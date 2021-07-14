Malta: Speaker walks out on parliamentary committee

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon says that Speaker Angelo Farrugia, who chairs the Parliamentary Standards Committee, walked out of a session debating the Standards Commissioner report into Rosianne Cutajar. The opposition criticised his decision to leave. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/07/13/l-ispeaker-jabbunduna-laqgha-ta-kumitat-parlamentari-jqum-u-jitlaq-l-barra/

Another story reports that a girl of five years resulted mildly reactive to the coronavirus on a second swab test after she was hospitalised this weekend. The patient was displaying symptoms of Covid-19 when she passed away. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/07/13/chris-fearne-isejjah-konferenza-wara-li-tmut-tifla-ta-5-snin/

The paper speaks to sources in the language learning industry who said that businesses are set to lose between €35 to €40 million as schools shut down today. There are currently around 12,000 language students in Malta. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/07/13/skejjel-tal-ingliz-jilmentaw-li-ma-gewx-ikkonsultati-qabel-inghalqu/

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro