Malta: Spike in Covid-19 cases

In-Nazzjon says that active Covid-19 cases rose to 252 by Friday after three days of increases. The PN is calling for more screening of inbound tourists, including offering PCR tests to visitors without vaccination. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/07/09/bzonn-ta-screening-aktar-rigidu-sabiex-is-settur-turistiku-jkompli-britmu-tajjeb-bernard-grech/

Another story says that the Nationalist Party opens its General Council in Gozo this evening with the theme ‘Belief in Malta’. Secretary General Francis Zammit Dimech said the exercise will build on the renewal process of the party.

The paper reports on a visit by the Ħamrun Spartans football team to PN Leader Bernard Grech on Friday. Grech congratulated the team members on its successful season and encouraged the club to keep investing in young people. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/07/09/bernard-grech-jifrah-lil-hamrun-spartans-ghar-rebh-tal-kampjonat-premier-malti/

