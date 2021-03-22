Malta: Sports minister says studies on motorsport track are nearing finish line

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont speaks to Sports Minister Clifton Grima who announced that studies about a motorsport track are at an advanced stage. He said that a proposed racetrack will strike a balance between sport requirements, community needs, and environmental care.

The paper follows an interview with Prime Minister Robert Abela who said that the developments on Saturday related to corruption and money laundering show that institutions are working effectively and independently.

