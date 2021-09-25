Malta: St Julian’s council scraps Balluta stairs design

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times reports that the St Julian’s local council will issue a fresh tender for the design of the Balluta stairway following criticism over the cost of the proposed project. Councillors voted unanimously to remove a water feature and glass-panel railings in the original design. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/controversial-balluta-stairs-design-sent-back-to-the-drawing-board.902987

The paper says that PN MP Adrian Delia denied that supporters wearing his t-shirts at a party event on Tuesday was a show of force and claimed no prior knowledge that his electoral team members would turn up. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/adrian-delia-denies-show-of-force-at-pn-rally.903107

