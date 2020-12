Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon reports on the death of a 92-year-old man from Covid-19 on Friday. The 183rd victim of the disease was being treated at St Vincent de Paule home.

The paper quotes US Secretary of State who names Malta among the countries suspected of facilitating money-laundering activities for Russian oligarchs. Mike Pompeo said billions’ worth of laundered dollars sow corruption and disrupt markets.

