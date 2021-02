Reading Time: < 1 minute

The police had had seven reports of incidents involving the same contractor who was working on a site in Sta Venera last March when an adjoining house collapsed, killing resident Miriam Pace, a court heard on Thursday.

Superintendent Robert Vella, handling investigations after the tragic episode, said the reports about Ludvic Dimech or LK Ltd, took place between October 2008 and December 2019.

