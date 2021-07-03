Malta: Standards Commissioner finds government MP in breach of ethics

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent says that government MP Rosianne Cutajar has been found in breach of ethics by the Commissioner for Standards over a property deal involving Yorgen Fenech. Earlier this year, Cutajar suspended herself from Cabinet. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-07-02/local-news/Rosianne-Cutajar-found-in-breach-of-ethics-by-Standards-czar-over-Yorgen-Fenech-property-deal-6736234883

Another story says the police found the body of a man lying face down in a residence in Mellieħa with stab wounds to his neck. A woman had earlier called the police with a request for help, telling them she would meet them on the street. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-07-02/local-news/Man-stabbed-to-death-in-Mellieha-6736234860

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro