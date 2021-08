Reading Time: < 1 minute

During a news conference inaugurating the new health centre in Kalkara, Deputy Prime Minister and Health Minister Chris Fearne announced that standing events of not more than 100 people will be introduced from the 6th September.

Fearne said that the decision to allow limited standing events was taken after an agreement was reached between the Health Ministry and the Malta Entertainment Industry and Arts Association (MEIA).

Source Newsbook

Updated 1745