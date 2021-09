Reading Time: < 1 minute

Business Today reports that an Israeli start-up platform is set to start operations in Malta in the next months in a project supported by Malta Enterprise. Venture Rocket specialises in start-up scouting, financing, and acceleration.

Business Today says that preparations are underway for Malta’s participation in the Dubai Expo 2020. Meanwhile, the European Parliament has passed a resolution urging EU states to boycott the event.

