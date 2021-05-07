Reading Time: < 1 minute

The State has been ordered to pay out over half a million euros in compensation to the owner of a commercial property in Valletta for being denied his right to enjoy the property for 32 years – a situation that was caused by Malta’s old rent laws.

Mr Justice Lawrence Mintoff, presiding the First Hall of the Civil Court in its Constitutional jurisdiction, had been told how the Merchants Street property had been rented in 1964 for LM400 per year and an adjoining St. Paul’s Street property for LM100 in annual rent that the owners could not legally increase or terminate.

Source MaltaToday

Updated 1745