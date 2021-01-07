Malta: State schoolteachers strike

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times quotes the teacher’s union president Marco Bonnici who argued that state schools should take the same precautions as school and independent schools, after they announced that they will remain closed on Thursday and Friday.

The paper reports on chaos at the Capitol in Washington D.C. after pro-Trump supporters stormed the complex on Wednesday afternoon while the two chambers were in session. One person was shot and killed in the turmoil.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...