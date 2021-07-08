Malta: State to offer free medication for Cystic Fibrosis

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont says that the government will invest €3 million a year to offer free medication for Cystic Fibrosis approved by the Medicines Authority earlier this year. There are currently 14 people with the condition. Read more: https://www.inewsmalta.com/2021/07/3-miljun-kull-sena-ghal-14-il-pazjent-li-jbatu-minn-cystic-fibrosis/

Another story reports that a 44-year-old woman has been charged with the murder of her partner in Mellieħa last week. The woman pleads not guilty to the charges but is being in custody after no request for bail was made. https://www.inewsmalta.com/2021/07/tinzamm-arrestata-l-filippina-mixlija-bil-qtil-fil-mellieha/

