Malta: Steps by Accountancy Board against Nexia started last week

The Independent follows the Caruana Galizia public inquiry, during which the chairperson of the Accountancy Board, Peter Baldacchino, said that proceedings against Nexia BT and Brian Tonna started last week.

Another story reports on an announcement by the health ministry that gatherings in public spaces will be limited to 10 people with immediate effect. Minister Chris Fearne recently said that new measures might be introduced ahead of the influenza season.

