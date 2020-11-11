Malta: Steward Healthcare would consider transferring employees to public sector

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent says that Steward Healthcare would be willing to listen to proposals from the government to absorb its workforce into the public sector. The company said that, as a private company, it establishes its own recruitment and remuneration policies.

Another story picks up a Facebook post by MP Jason Azzopardi on Tuesday where he apologises for accepting a businessman paying for his stay at a hotel in 2017. He said the gift did not influence his work as an MP but acknowledged that he should have acted differently.

