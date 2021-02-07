Malta: Steward hit by a multimillion garnishee order

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent on Sunday reports that the courts have handed Steward Health Care a €5.5 million garnishee order following a lawsuit filed in London by one of the investors in the previous hospital operator, Vitals Global Healthcare.

Another story reveals that PBS could be ordered to pay €10 million in pensions that were promised to former employees of Telemalta. The court has already decided the claimants’ way, but the state broadcaster has appealed the decision.

