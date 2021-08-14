Malta: Students receive their O Level and A Level results

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon says that more than 9,000 students will receive their O Level and A Level exam results in the coming days. English, maths, and physics were the most popular O Level subjects while English, maths, and biology were the A Levels most sat for.

The paper reports widespread power cuts in Qormi and Żurrieq on Thursday night while residents in Baħrija reported low voltage for a number of weeks. Social media users complained about the damage caused to appliances. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/08/13/aktar-postijiet-bla-dawl-u-zoni-blow-voltage/

Another story picks a post by Claire Chircop, the founder of the Karl Vella Foundation, sharing her experience with cancer on her birthday. She said that the challenges in the past year helped her to see life in a new light. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/08/13/il-fundatrici-ta-karl-vella-foundation-titkellem-dwar-il-battalja-taghha-kontra-l-kancer/

