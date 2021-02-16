Malta: Studies on Għadira beach extension ongoing

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent says that Projects Plus, a government body, is still carrying out studies on a beach extension project announced in 2018. The initiative seeks to extend the sandy beach in Għadira Bay 20 to 40 metres seawards.

Another story says that the tourism authority conducted over 3,000 inspections on licensed holiday property and catering establishments over Carnival weekend. No irregularities were found except for two establishments which broke the closing-time law.

