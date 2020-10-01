Malta: Submission of applications for EU Grants extended until June 2021

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Further cut-off dates for the submission of applications under the Business Enhance ERDF Grant Schemes were announced on Thursday.

Businesses may have until end of June 2021 for the submission of applications for start-up investment grant schemes, SME diversification and innovation grant schemes, SME Internationalisation Grant schemes, SME Consultancy Services Grant schemes and the e-Commerce Grant schemes.

Around €51 million in EU funds are allocated for these schemes.

The Business Enhance ERDF Grant Schemes initiative assists enterprises to maximise their investment and growth potential, and to increase competitiveness. Interested applicants may seek services to develop their business plan relating to future investments under the SME Consultancy Services Grant Scheme. Business plans may then be utilised to support applications under any of the Investment Grant Schemes, namely the Start-up Investment Grant Scheme, and the SME Diversification and Innovation Grant Scheme.

“The government is committed to support enterprises, especially in these telling times, and the extended implementation period of these grant schemes is proof of this,” Parliamentary Secretary for European funds Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi said.

The cut-off dates being announced range between October 2020 and end June 2021. A complete list of these cut-off dates may be accessed from here.

Like this: Like Loading...