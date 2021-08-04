Malta suffers largest drop in retail trade in euro area

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta has registered the highest drop in retail trade in June 2021 compared with the month before, at -3%. Austria and Croatia had similarly negative outputs with drops of 2.7% and 2.6% respectively.

The data was published by Eurostat today.

Among Member States for which data are available, the highest monthly increases in total retail trade were registered in Ireland (+9.4%), Germany and Latvia (both +4.2%). Taking the monetary union as a whole, in June 2021, compared with May 2021, the volume of retail trade increased by 3.8% for automotive fuels and by 3.4% for non-food products, while it decreased by 1.5% for food, drinks and tobacco. In the EU the volume of retail trade increased by 3.6% for automotive fuels and by 2.6% for non-food products, while it decreased by 1.1% for food, drinks and tobacco.

Compared to the same month last year, Malta still registers an improvement, at 2.2%, albeit at far below European levels. In June 2021 compared with June 2020, the calendar adjusted volume of retail trade increased by 5.0% in the euro area and by 5.3% in the EU.

Among Member States for which data are available, the highest annual increases in total retail trade were registered in Bulgaria (+22.7%), Lithuania (+15.3%) and Slovenia (+12.8%). The only decrease was registered in Luxembourg (3.2%).