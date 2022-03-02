Malta suspends golden passport scheme for Russians, Belarussians / Malta News Briefing – Wednesday 2 March 2022

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Update 1400

Malta suspends golden passport scheme for Russians, Belarussians

The Community Malta Agency and Residency Malta Agency have announced the suspension of Russians and Belarussians from Malta’s citizenship and residency scheme. In a statement on Wednesday, the government said that “recent developments” – a reference to the Russian invasion of Ukraine – the necessary due diligence checks cannot be carried out effectively: “Consequently, Community Malta Agency and Residency Malta Agency have suspended, until further notice, the processing of applications for the above-mentioned statuses from nationals of the Russian Federation and Belarus,” the government said. Renewal applications will be considered on a case-by-case basis and subject to fresh due diligence checks, the government said.

White Rocks to become ODZ – PN

PN leader Bernard Grech said the 350,000sq.m White Rocks area in Pembroke will be the first to be turned into an ODZ area if elected to government. The PN has committed itself to add 50,000sq.m of public land to ODZ areas every year if it is elected to Government. Grech and other PN members met with the Malta Developers Association (MDA) at the PN headquarters in Pieta’ on Wednesday. He thanked the MDA for their contribution to the country’s economy but insisted that every development should cater for the wellbeing and the mental health of the citizens.

Woman killed in Gozo, partner arrested

Woman strangled in Gozo, partner to be charged with her murder: A man will be arraigned in court over the murder of a 47-year-old woman in Gozo. The woman has been identified as Rita Ellul from Iklin. She is the second woman to be murdered in Malta this year. In a statement, the police said officials were called to a residence on Triq Dun Franġisk Mizzi, Għajnsielem on Saturday at around noon. The woman was found dead in one of the rooms. Police initially believed it was a natural death, but an autopsy concluded she had been murdered. The police initially arrested two men – a Ghanaian and a Maltese man – in connection with the murder. The Ghanaian will be arraigned in Gozo on Wednesday afternoon.

Govt to setup fund for Ukrainians needing quarantine

Government has announced the setting up of a special fund for Ukrainians fleeing war and who have financial difficulty in paying hotel fees. Yesterday, Foreign Minister Evarist Bartolo said funds were being put aside for those fleeing Ukraine but did not provide any other details. The minister made his comments after the Malta Tourism Authorities said it would not waive fees, a decision that came under fire especially as the situation in the war-torn country continues to worsen.

Covid-19 Update: A 77-year-old man died while COVID positive, the health authorities said. In the meantime, 94 people tested positive for COVID while a further 70 recovered between Tuesday and Wednesday, according to data published today.