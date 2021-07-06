Malta: Tax authorities investigating Rosianne Cutajar

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times reveals that the Inland Revenue Department launched a tax evasion investigation into MP Rosianne Cutajar in the wake of reports that she helped broker a multi-million property deal involving Yorgen Fenech.

Another story says that nine in ten persons who have contracted the Covid-19 virus in the last two weeks were not vaccinated. Health Minister Chris Fearne said that the two patients currently hospitalised have not taken the jab. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/unvaccinated-make-up-90-of-new-covid-cases-chris-fearne.884401

