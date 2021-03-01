Malta: Tax reduction on promises of sale until July

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont quotes Prime Minister Robert Abela who announced that the government will extend a tax reduction scheme on promises of sale until July. Abela said the measure gives peace of mind to both buyers and sellers.

The paper says that the EU Council of Regions is discussing a proposal by a French mayor to introduce a label for Mediterranean food products. The World Food Programme has recently highlighted the nutritional benefits of the Mediterranean diet.

