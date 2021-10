Reading Time: < 1 minute



UK tax authorities have been asked to turn over any information they hold on Labour MP Ian Castaldi Paris after leaked chats show he had bragged about a multimillion-euro property in London.

Castaldi Paris said chats about pursuing a £16 million (€18.7m) Kensington property he had with alleged murder conspirator Yorgen Fenech was down to “bluff”. The chats were first revealed by MaltaToday.

Source Times of Malta

Updated 1745