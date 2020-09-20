Malta: Teachers close ranks against reopening of schools

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Il-Mument says that the Union of Teachers and the Union of Professional Educators are both appealing for schools to be kept closed. Teachers said that Education Minister Owen Bonnici is ‘detached’ from the reality in schools.

The paper carries an interview with former PN newspaper editor Joe Zahra who lived through the times leading up to Malta’s independence in 1964. Zahra said that Giorgio Borg Olivier had been arguing for independence since the 1950s.

