Malta: Teachers end Covid-19 strike

L-Orizzont reports that an agreement has been reached between the union of teachers and the government and educators will return to school from Monday. The union had ordered strikes following the rise in Covid-19 cases.

The paper speaks to the family of nine-year-old Zack Mangion who was cleared of cancer after months of treatment at the Mater Dei Rainbow Ward. The child’s father thanked everyone who helped the family along the difficult journey.

