Malta: Teachers protest court injunction by education ministry

In-Nazzjon covers a press conference by the union of teachers criticising the education ministry for filing a court injunction to block union directives issued to its members. Union president Marco Bonnici said that the ministry is trying to silence teachers. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/09/27/il-gvern-irid-jaghmel-sarima-ma-halq-l-ghalliema/

The paper quotes a PN statement warning that lack of planning by the government ahead of the new school year will have a negative effect on students and educators. The party said that special support services are being dismantled to make up for a shortage of teachers. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/09/27/djalogu-u-mhux-sarima-sibu-soluzzjoni-fl-ahjar-interess-ta-uliedna-u-tal-professjonisti-taghna/

